Money in Judicial Elections

By Peter Overby
Published November 3, 2002 at 8:00 PM AKST

Campaigns for judgeships are usually thought of as quiet affairs, and few attract the kind of dollars thrown at Senate seats and governorships. But things are different this year in Southern Mississippi, where a seat on the state Supreme Court has become a battleground in the larger war over liability suits. These days there are few issues that bring out the big donations faster. NPR's Peter Overby reports on the millions showing up in Mississippi. (5:00)

