Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home. (This week's winner is Jeanne Lanting from Union Grove, Ala.. She listens to Weekend Edition Sunday on member station WLRH in Huntsville.) Will mentions a novel in his two-week challenge. The book is Ella Minnow Pea: A Progressively Lipogrammatic Epistolary Fable by Mark Dunn (MacAdam/Cage Publishing; ISBN: 0967370167).

Copyright 2002 NPR