Musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi is considered a national treasure in his native Zimbabwe. He also has fans around the world (Bonnie Raitt is one of them). Mtukudzi plays traditional percussion-based music from Northern Zimbabwe. He has more than 40 albums to his credit. His new album is Vhunze Moto (Putumayo). Hes also the subject of the documentary, Shanda. [The audio for this segment is unavailable due to Internet rights issues.]

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air