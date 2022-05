Novelist Rick Moody is the author of The Ice Storm which was made into a film, and the short story collection Demonology. He calls his new book, The Black Veil, a "sort of non-fiction novel." It parallels Moody's investigation of his own family's history of depression. He found that one of his ancestors -- a clergyman -- was the inspiration for Nathaniel Hawthorne's short story, "The Minister's Black Veil."

