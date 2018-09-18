Vancouver angler wins Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby

An angler from Vancouver, British Columbia won the 33rd Annual Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby this weekend. Ashley Camp caught a 221.4-pound halibut on Belle Ile with the Midnight Sun Charters. She took the lead in July with the 76-inch fish and remained unchallenged.

The five-month contest ended on Saturday and the chamber has yet to announce this year’s jackpot prize. Last year, the grand prize total was $15, 241. There will be a prize ceremony on Thursday, September 20 at 3 p.m. at the Salty Dawg. The ceremony will also be live streamed on Facebook @jackpothalibutderby.