Vancouver angler wins Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby

By 28 minutes ago

Ashley Camp and Captain Brian Nollar pose with the winning fish.
Credit Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center

An angler from Vancouver, British Columbia won the 33rd Annual Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby this weekend. Ashley Camp caught a 221.4-pound halibut on Belle Ile with the Midnight Sun Charters. She took the lead in July with the 76-inch fish and remained unchallenged.

The five-month contest ended on Saturday and the chamber has yet to announce this year’s jackpot prize. Last year, the grand prize total was $15, 241. There will be a prize ceremony on Thursday, September 20 at 3 p.m. at the Salty Dawg. The ceremony will also be live streamed on Facebook @jackpothalibutderby.

Tags: 
Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby
Derby