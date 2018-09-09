Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Sept. 9, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 37 minutes ago

Village of Nanwalek, Alaska
Credit nanwalekhistory.com

Pituryatur warluta  -  Picnic

Unwaqu pamairtukut Nanwakcagmen
pituryatur warluta.

Translation:
Tomorrow, we are heading to Second Lake for a picnic.

