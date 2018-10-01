Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Sept. 30, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 1 hour ago

Verina Ukatish, Nanwalek class of 2018 valedictorian
Credit KPBSD

Ken’tuq  -  It is low tide.

Ken’tuq  aciwarluta

Translation:

It is low tide, let’s go gather seafood.

 

 

