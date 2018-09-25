Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Sept. 23, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 2 hours ago

Credit Paola Castillo NASA/ESA - http://stardust.jpl.nasa.gov/tech/aerogel.html (image link), Public Domain

Qit’hnginartuq  -  It is dazzling.

Mitaq qit’hgninartuq qilagmi.

Translation:

That shooting star is dazzling.

 

Tags: 
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week