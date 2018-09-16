Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - Sept. 16, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 31 minutes ago

This great gray owl may or may not answer to Maurice.
Credit ADF&G

Qagguanaruanraami - even though he/she is funny

Qagguanaruanraraami una Maurice suqninguar cartuq.
Translation:
Even though he is kind of funny, Maurice here, is serious.

Tags: 
Sugpiaq
Sugt'stun
Sugt'stun Word of the Week