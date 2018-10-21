Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week

Sugt'stun Word of the Week - October 21, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash 23 minutes ago

Entrance of a sea snail's house with living sea snail within.
Credit Guttorm Flatabø Creative Commons CC BY-SA 3.0

Ip'ut  -  Sea snail

Ip'ut piturnairlartut qaigyam uquanek pilirua.

The sea snails are tasty with seal oil.
 

