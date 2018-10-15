Related Program: 
Sugt'stun Word of the Week - October 14, 2018

By Sally Ash & Sperry Ash

Ashley Wilson helps her family with traditional fish camp activities.
Credit National Park Service photograph, Dr. Carol Ann Woody

Cuqlliq  -  Elder

Cuqllirpaq pitani minartutaq’gki cuqlliminun.

He gave his first catch to his elders.

