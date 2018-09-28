Strong Quake Hits Along Indonesia's Western Sulawesi Island

A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake has struck along the western coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Indonesia's geological agency says there is no threat of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, with an epicenter about 50 miles north of Palu, was just six miles deep. The area where it struck is sparsely populated.

"Based on historical data and tsunami modelling, this earthquake is not capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region," said the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia.

The strong quake followed a milder 6.1 magnitude temblor hours earlier in the same area. That quake destroyed some houses, killing one person and injuring about 10 others, Reuters reports.

In a 20-mile area around the large quake, at least six other earthquakes hit over the course of a few hours, the U.S.G.S. said.

In August, dozens were killed in an earthquake that struck Indonesia's Lombok island.

