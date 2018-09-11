Schmidt ends write-in campaign for Council due to ineligibility

By 12 minutes ago

Connor Schmidt.
Credit Courtesy of Connor Schmidt

Just a few days after jumping into the race for two seats on the Homer City Council as a write-in candidate, Connor Schmidt is pulling out of the race.

Schmidt announced on his Facebook page Monday that he did not change his voter registration from Kachemak City to Homer before the official deadline, making him ineligible to be elected to the council.

Schmidt says he is unsure if he'll run for a seat on the council next election cycle, but he says he'll be involved in the race in some capacity. 

The 25-year-old jumped into the race after Deb Lowney pulled out last week due to a death in the family. Now, incumbents Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith are running unopposed. Both are running for their second terms. 

Tags: 
Homer City Council 2018

