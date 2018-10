With state elections little over two weeks away and early voting starting Monday, candidates are making their final pitches to voters. KBBI’s Aaron Bolton caught up with House District 31 incumbent Paul Seaton to talk about how he’s speaking to voters about the state’s budget gap, broad-based taxes and crime.

Seaton is facing Republican candidate Sarah Vance. KBBI has reached out to Vance for an interview. We’re still waiting to hear back. Election Day is on Nov. 6.