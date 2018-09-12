Putin: 'We Know' True Identities Of U.K.'s 2 Suspects In Skripal Poisoning

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his government knows who two men are whom U.K. police recently accused of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal. Saying the pair are private citizens, not Russian agents, Putin urged them to speak out.

"I call on them to appear before the media and tell their story," Putin said, according to Russia's embassy in the U.K. His remarks Wednesday came from Vladivostok, where Putin is holding an economic summit with other leaders.

"Of course, we've looked into who these people are. We know who they are already, we've found them," Putin said, according to The Moscow Times. Of his call for the men to speak, he said, "It will be better for everyone. There is nothing special or criminal there... They're civilians, of course."

The comments came one week after U.K. authorities charged two Russian men with using a Novichok nerve agent to poison former KGB spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Scotland Yard released photos of the two men, who flew from the U.K. to Moscow hours after the Skripals fell ill.

British police released a batch of photos of the the men it identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — names that investigators said were likely aliases used for the operation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Petrov and Boshirov "are officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU."

Citing the GRU's reputation for strict discipline and hierarchy, May said of the attack on the Skripals, "It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU, at a senior level of the Russian state."

In addition to the Skripals, the exotic poison that was found in the Salisbury region of England was also blamed for the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, who seems to have come into contact with the same nerve agent in July. Two others also fell ill: Sturgess's boyfriend, Charlie Rowley; and police officer Nick Bailey.

Putin and Russia have vehemently denied having anything to do with the poisoning. Shortly after the Skripals were attacked, Putin replied to a question about the attack, "Russia does not have such chemical agents."

Putin also said that if the poison used were really a chemical warfare agent, death would have been instantaneous.

