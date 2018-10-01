Municipal elections are on Tuesday

Homer residents and those across the Kenai Peninsula will head to the polls Tuesday. Polls in Homer will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. There are two polling locations: City Hall and Homer Senior Citizens.

The mayoral race is the only contested race in Homer. Former City Council Member David Lewis and Ken Castner are both running to replace current Homer Mayor Bryan Zak.

Both city council members Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith are up for re-election, but both are running unopposed.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member Willy Dunne is running for his second term. Businessman Troy Jones is also vying to be the southern peninsula representative on the assembly. Borough polls will be open from 8 a .m. to 5 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.