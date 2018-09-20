Lower Cook Inlet pink season was a mixed bag for fishermen

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Alaska Department of Fish and Game

The fishing season is wrapping up in lower Cook Inlet, and Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Glenn Hollowell says it was a mixed bag for pink salmon. Still this year’s pinks, which are the progeny of the disastrous 2016 season, came in mostly as expected and most escapement goals in the area were met.

Hollowell said more fish made it up streams on the outer coast because commercial fishermen mostly focused their efforts in the southern district near Homer.

“There was not a lot of commercial pressure on the outer coast, and we had reduced opportunity in a lot of places out there,” Hollowell said. “But a lot of the guys went out there and looked around, decided there weren't a lot of fish out there and came back. So the fish just came in and went up the creek."

He adds that was also a function of the weather this season. Spotty periods of rainy and dry weather meant that fish did not stay very long in salt water and moved rapidly into fresh water.

But Hollowell said gillnetters in the southern district did especially well.

“I believe they harvested about 50,000 pink salmon in the southern district, whereas the seiners I think picked up around 400,000 pink salmon, which is pretty good for both gear groups, but it's actually a bit more than the gillnetters usually get,” he said.

He anticipates most of those fish are hatchery fish returning to the Tutka Bay or Port Graham facilities, but he says the department has yet to confirm the split between hatchery and wild fish harvested.

Hollowell adds that sockeye in the Lower Cook Inlet also did well with most systems meeting their escapement goals. However, chum did not increase this year, ending a multi-year trend upward.  However, Hollowell says it may be just a temporary lull.  

Tags: 
pink salmon
lower cook inlet
Sockeye

Related Content

Increase of pink salmon may be leading to the decline of kings

By Apr 17, 2018
Photo KBBI.

Pink, chum and sockeye salmon have been doing really well over the past few decades. A new study published in Marine and Coastal Fisheries finds in the North Pacific, those species’ abundance levels have been peaking over the past 25 years. But more salmon can be a bad thing. Evidence suggests that more pinks, chums and sockeye are contributing to declining king salmon stocks.

Greg Ruggerone is a scientist with Natural Resources Consultants INC., and he’s been studying levels of salmon in the North Pacific.

Lower Cook Inlet Sockeye run average as pinks begin to show up

By Jul 16, 2018
Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Commercial fishermen in lower Cook Inlet are having a mostly average season so far this summer. Seiners have hauled in roughly 34,000 sockeye, which sits between the 2016 and 2017 harvests.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Area Management Biologist, Glenn Hollowell said most of those fish are comprised of hatchery stocks.

Wild or hatchery fish: opinions vary on large pink return

By Jesse Rabinowitz Sep 21, 2017
Aaron Bolton, KBBI News

Pink salmon seem to be showing up everywhere in creeks and along beaches all around Kachemak Bay and the outer coast of the Peninsula. Pinks are returning to systems that have historically never supported salmon. That has caused some head scratching in the fishing community, and there are differing theories as to why pinks are colonizing new systems.