Kachemak Science - September 22, 2018

Kachemak Science takes you to Taan Fiord and Grewink Lake this month with geologist, Bretwood Higman, documentarian, Bjorn Olsen and Nat Herz from Alaska's Energy Desk. Kyra Wagoner from the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District connects producers and consumers of local food. And, scientists from NOAA Fisheries and Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College convene for a report on this month's Belugas Count! event.

Link to the 2015 landslide and tsunami in Taan Fjord paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-30475-w.epdf