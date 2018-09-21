Kachemak Bay Medical Clinic to move ahead with controversial new location

The Kachemak Bay Medical Clinic will move ahead with the controversial construction of a new clinic near South Peninsula Hospital. The Homer Advisory Planning Commission granted a conditional use permit to Dr. Paul Raymond, who works for Kachemak Bay Medical, for a roughly 20,000 ft. building located between the hospital and the Homer Medical Center Wednesday.

Dr. Raymond said his proposed clinic would be the new location of the Kachemak Bay Medical practice, which is currently located off Bartlett St. In addition, he said there would also be a sleep clinic and possibly a space to rent.

Nearly two dozen people testified on Wednesday’s heated meeting, where allegations and accusations flew from both SPH and from Dr. Raymond.

South Peninsula Hospital employees expressed concern about the scope and size of the proposed facility and say there is not enough information about it.

There is also a deep concern about the financial impact it could have on the hospital.

“A large privately owned medical clinic will create excessive capacity for providing health in

Homer causing competition with the publicly owned South Peninsula Hospital,” said SPH CEO Joe Woodin.

Hospital employees and residents have expressed concern that Dr. Raymond may open a surgical center and find loopholes in protocol for its construction. Raymond says he has no plans for such a center.

“I have a hard time perceiving how it is possible for my project to jeopardize the welfare of the hospital in any form,” he said.

He also addressed issues of zoning such as traffic flow and added that Woodin engaged in conversations with him about buying or leasing the building.

“Although, at this time, I'm not sure why, for what reason, they wished to buy or lease my property. However, it would appear to be more an attempt to restrict trade rather than a need for the hospital,” Raymond said.

Raymond presented a text from Woodin about his interest in leasing or buying the building from Raymond Property Management. SPH confirmed the text but declined to comment on subject.

The clinic’s parent company, MediCenter, also testified on the scope of the project and the former president of Surgery Center of Kenai spoke to dispel rumors that the center is planning to expand to Homer.

The planning committee unanimously approved a conditional use permit.