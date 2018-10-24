Kachemak Bay Campus announces new director

The Kachemak Bay Campus of the Kenai Peninsula College is welcoming a new director. The campus selected Reid Brewer last week to replace long-time director Carol Swartz.

Brewer is a professor of fisheries technology at the University of Alaska Southeast and serves as the program’s director. He’s also the department chair for the School of Career Education.

The campus says that Brewer works with the Kenai Peninsula College staff and students already in his current role. He’s conducted research in collaboration with various organizations in the Homer area and spent three summers at the Kasitsna Bay Lab near Seldovia. Brewer received his Ph.D. and master of science degree in marine biology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Brewer will take over as director this upcoming June. Swartz is set to retire in December and the school has yet to announce an interim director.