Jack Ma Will Turn Alibaba Over To Successor Zhang In 2019

Alibaba Group says its co-founder, Jack Ma, will quit as the retail giant's chairman in one year, when he'll be replaced by current Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang. Ma, 54, co-founded the company in 1999. Last year, it reported $39.9 billion in revenue.

As he announced the change, Ma gave few details about his plans for the future. Saying he would remain involved with the company's partnership group, Ma, a former English teacher, said, "I also want to return to education ... because this is what I love to do."

"I still have lots of dreams to pursue," Ma said in the company's news release about the succession plan. He'll leave the chairman post on the day of Alibaba's 20th anniversary: Sept. 10, 2019.

Alibaba has been working toward this transition for a decade, as part of its lofty goal of being a company that can last for more than 100 years, Ma said. In recent years, that goal has seemed more and more attainable for the retailer, which is currently valued at more than $420 billion.

Zhang has been with Alibaba for 11 years and has been its CEO since the summer of 2015. He is credited with leading the retailer's push into mobile, and with building its "11.11" sale – the November event that became a massive hit with Alibaba's online shoppers.

A former chief financial officer who studied economics, Zhang isn't expected to rival the showmanship of Ma, who effortlessly generates newsworthy quotes, and who has donned a variety of wild costumes to dance and sing at his company's meetings and at festivals.

Ma is stepping aside as China's central government has shown signs it wants to rein in the incredibly wealthy companies that have blossomed along with the country's booming economy. As Bloomberg reported earlier this year, regulators are looking to limit future growth for companies like Ant Financial, the Alibaba affiliate that has become a giant in the financial technology world. Although it's still a privately owned startup, Ant was valued at $150 billion last spring, far surpassing venerable companies such as Goldman Sachs.

Concerns about new regulations and other government controls didn't come up in Ma's letter to his customers, employees, and shareholders. Instead, he stressed how proud he is of the company's bright future.

Ma wrote: "Teachers always want their students to exceed them, so the responsible thing to do for me and the company to do is to let younger, more talented people take over in leadership roles so that they inherit our mission 'to make it easy to do business anywhere.' Carrying out this mission in order to help small businesses, young people and women around the world is my passion."

Ma will remain on Alibaba's board of directors until his term expires in 2020.

