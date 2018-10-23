Homer's second pot shop to open downtown

Homer will see its second retail marijuana shop open in 2019, but it will be the first to open downtown.

The Homer City Council issued its non-objection to 420 on Main’s standard cultivation permit Monday. Robert Bornt owns the business and the Alaska Marijuana Control has already approved his permit for a retail shop. The council never weighed in on that permit and the timeline to do so has already passed.

Bornt plans to operate a 4,000 square-foot hydroponic grow operation with an attached retail store off Main Street near Barb’s Video and Brian’s Appliance. He also plans to make edibles and other manufactured marijuana products. Bornt is still waiting for the Marijuana Control Board to approve his manufacturing license.

He hopes to open up his retail shop and to begin growing in the spring.