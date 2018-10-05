Homer Middle School receives National Blue Ribbon distinction

By 13 minutes ago

Homer Middle School
Credit Aaron Bolton, KBBI News

Homer Middle School now has the prestigious distinction of being a National Blue Ribbon School. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos awarded the 2018 blue ribbon honors to roughly 350 schools nationwide earlier this week.

Homer Middle School was one of three schools to be awarded in Alaska. The middle school was recognized in the exemplary high performing school category, which is measured by state assessments or national tests. 

In a news release, Homer Middle School Principal Kari Dendurent said, "This accomplishment is a result of support, hard work and dedication to high academic expectations that makes Homer Middle School one of the best schools in the great state of Alaska.” 

On the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website, Homer Middle School’s success is attributed in part to the result of strong community partnerships. For instance, the Alaska Islands and Ocean Visitor Center gives students access to the world’s largest seabird refuge while the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies brings speakers into the classrooms.  Partnerships such as these, the website says, gives opportunities for students to engage in their surroundings.

Homer Middle School joins 10 other schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District with the National Blue Ribbon School distinction.

Tags: 
Homer Middle School
KPBSD

Related Content

Homer Middle Schoolers concerned about their parents’ substance use

By May 2, 2018
R.E.C. Room

This year, Homer Middle School’s seventh and eighth graders were posed a question: what do you want adults to know about substance use and abuse?

A local initiative, called the Substance Misuse Prevention Lessons, asked the question as part of a new curriculum that was implemented earlier this school year. Roughly a third of students said they were concerned about their parents’ use of substances.

Huskies Have an Earthquake Plan

By Carolyn Norton May 23, 2017
Jennifer Booz

Earthquakes are a common occurrence for Alaskans. The echoing instructions of the tsunami warning system are familiar to coastal residents. But, how many of us are ready in the event of a natural disaster?

Thanks to their science class, four Homer Middle School students are better prepared. They invited KBBI's Carolyn Norton to their class presentation to share what they know with our listeners.