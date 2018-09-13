Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum: full audio

By 10 minutes ago

(left to right ) Homer mayoral candidates Ken Castner and David Lewis with moderator Hannah Heimbuck.
Credit KBBI News

Click on the audio file below to hear the  Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum sponsored by The Homer Chamberof Commerce, recorded at Alices's Champagne Palace in Homer on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Tags: 
City of Homer
Homer Mayor
Homer City Council
Election 2018