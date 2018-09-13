Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum: full audio

(left to right ) Homer mayoral candidates Ken Castner and David Lewis with moderator Hannah Heimbuck.
Credit KBBI News
Click on the audio file below to hear the Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum sponsored by The Homer Chamberof Commerce, recorded at Alices's Champagne Palace in Homer on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.
Listen
Listening...
/
56:00
Recorded Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Alice's Champagne Palace on Pioneer Avenue in Homer. Participants: Representative Paul Seaton, Donna Aderhold, Heath Smith, Ken Castner, David Lewis. Moderator: Hannah Heimbuck.