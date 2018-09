This week on the Coffee Table: invasives. KBBI News Director Aaron Bolton is joined by Matt Steffy with the Homer Soil & Water Conservation District, Jen Hester with the Kenai Watershed Forum and Janice Chumley with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service to talk about all things invasive on the Keani Peninsula and in your own backyard.

Links and resources:

Kenai Peninsula Cooperative Weed Management Area