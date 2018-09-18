China Sets Tariffs On $60 Billion In U.S. Goods, Retaliating Against U.S. Duties

Hours after President Trump announced tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, China responded with its own levies on $60 billion worth of U.S. products.

Chinese state television on Tuesday reported that the government has decided to impose tariffs of 5 percent to 10 percent on $60 billion worth of U.S. products, starting on Monday. The tariffs will apply to 5,207 items.

If the U.S. continues to raise its tariffs, China will respond in kind, the report said.

"The Chinese side reiterates that the aim of imposing these tariffs is to prevent trade frictions from escalating and it is a measure of last resort against American unilateralism and trade protectionism," the Chinese state television report said.

In a post on its wesbsite, China's Commerce Ministry accused the U.S. of causing an "economic emergency" in China, and forcing China to retaliate.

