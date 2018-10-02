Chicago Officer On Trial Says Laquan McDonald Was 'Advancing On Me'

A teary Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke took the stand Tuesday afternoon to testify in his own defense in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke said he shot McDonald after McDonald waved a knife. The officer shot McDonald 16 times. On the stand, he said he did not know if he hit McDonald with the first shot or how many shots he fired.

He said McDonald was "advancing on me" and that his face had no expression. The officer said McDonald's eyes "were just bugging out of his head. He had these huge white eyes just staring right through me."

Before arriving on the scene, Van Dyke said he saw another officer with a gun in his hand right before he saw McDonald in the street with a knife. That officer, Joseph McElligott, previously testified that he never opened fire on McDonald because he did not consider the teen a threat.

Van Dyke said he thought he could knock "the suspect" — McDonald — to the ground with the passenger side door of the police SUV he was in. He said another police car was in the way and he never attempted the maneuver.

Judge Vincent Gaughan had kept the witness list secret, and it remained unknown if Van Dyke would testify until Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors have argued that Van Dyke did not need to fire a single shot, but the officer's lawyers have maintained the shooting was self defense.

Defendants do not have to take the stand.

McDonald, who was carrying a knife with a three-inch blade, was suspected of breaking into trucks and "popping" the tire of a police vehicle in the minutes before Van Dyke shot him 16 times.

Van Dyke, 40, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct in the Oct. 20, 2014 shooting on busy street on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The shooting went largely unnoticed until a judge ordered in November 2015 that the city release a police dashcam video of the white officer shooting the black teenager. What followed were days of protests and months of political fallout. The city's top cop was fired, the local state's attorney was voted out of office, and the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation that found Chicago police officers were poorly trained.

Prosecutors have shown the video to the jury dozens of times in the weeks-long trial, but Van Dyke's lawyers have argued the recording does not show the shooting from the officer's angle. They even hired an outside expert to create an animated video that showed the shooting from a variety of angles — including the hypothetical perspective from over Van Dyke's shoulder.

