Ken Castner was sworn in as Homer’s mayor during the Homer City Council’s regular meeting Monday. Castner beat former council member David Lewis in first run for public office. Castner will join the council at its next meeting on Oct. 22.

He replaces current Mayor Bryan Zak. Zak did not run for re-election due to health reasons.

Council members Heath Smith and Donna Aderhold were also sworn in Monday. Both ran unopposed this election cycle and will be serving their second terms.