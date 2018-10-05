Castner elected mayor

Ken Castner will be Homer’s next mayor. Castner officially came in with 53 percent of the vote, defeating his opponent David Lewis, who garnered 46 percent of the vote.

Castner did not run on any particular issues, saying his goal was to help the council come to an agreement on policies. Lewis supported a plastic bag ban in his run for mayor and making Homer more accessible. He also promoted more advertising of Homer as a four-season destination.

Castner is replacing Mayor Bryan Zak who did not run for re-election. Zak cast critical swing votes while mayor such as a no vote to allow commercial marijuana facilities to operate on the Homer Spit as well as a vote against a resolution weighing into a hatchery debate. He also proclaimed June as Homer Pride Month, drawing both criticism and praise from the community.

City council members Donna Aderhold and Heath Smith are officially re-elected to city council. Both candidates ran unopposed. Deb Lowney, who appeared on the ballot, pulled out of the race after an untimely death in her family, and write in-candidate Connor Schmidt ended his campaign due to ineligibility.

Voter turnout was at 33 percent.