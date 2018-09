This month's bird is easy to spot in Homer. Carol Harding from Kachemak Bay Birders explains how to differentiate the raven's call from the call of the crow and places the raven in biology and mythology. To find out more about the common raven and all of the birds of the month, go to

kachemakbaybirders.org

Bird Rhythms, episode seven, The Common Raven - written and narrated by Carol Harding for the September edition of Kachemak Science on KBBI, Homer.